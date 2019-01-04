Share:

I would like to draw the attention of the provincial government towards a serious issue happening to the students of inter College Hoshab situated in East side of Turbat. According to a student statement, every student needs to pay 800 rupees extra for filling examination forms. Majority of the students in Hoshab living in poverty line who hardly get foods ones in a day. It is hard for the children of farmers to pay 800 rupees extra for only filling the examination forms. Our Chief Minister is strongly requested to take an immense action against the clerks of Hoshab College, who are doing injustice to poor students of Hoshab.

AM BALOCH,

Singanisar, December 24.