Rawalpindi - The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized on Thursday the training workshop on Outcome Based Learning Education for the faculty members of fourteen departments of the university.

Prof Dr Zahid Halim (Dean Faculty of Computer Science and Engineering GIKI (Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology), was the chief guest, he focused on the importance of Outcome Based Learning Education and covers all OBL aspects of the teaching and learning cycle from curriculum design (planning), instructional delivery, constructive assessment to evaluation and continuous-quality-improvement.

In the panel discussion, the speaker addressed the faculty to focus on Outcome Based Education as the curriculum for students. Faculty members discussed the issues of their department regarding curriculum to the speaker as well.

OBL is being practiced at a global level to ensure the quality of education institute of higher learning.

The workshop helps faculty members to understand the process of self-assessment using OBE approaches and to develop program objectives and to achieve goals more effectively. Also OBE are the requirements of Higher Education Commission. Vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir was the chief guest on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) and presented souvenir to Prof. Dr. Zahid Halim.