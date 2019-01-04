Share:

ISLAMABAD - Madrassas Anwar-ul-Uloom, Tameer-ul-Quran, Jamia Furqania and Muaz Bin Jabal won the opening day matches in the first Madrassa Tape-ball Cricket League, which commenced here Thursday at Muslim High School Ground.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Rawalpindi Waheed Babar inaugurated the tournament. In the first match of the day, Madrassa Anwar-ul-Uloom overpowered Madrassa Furqania Dabook Khabba by 61 runs. Anwar-ul-Uloom, batting first, scored 113 runs with Asif Bilal hitting 50 and in reply, Madrassa Furqania could score 52.

The second match was won by Tameer-ul-Quran, who routed Jamia Sirajia by 13 runs. Tameer-ul-Quran scored 53 runs and in reply, Jamia Sirajia could score 40. In the third match, Jamia Furqania Kohati Bazar thrashed Madrassa Taleem Abrar by 10 wickets. Madrassa Taleem Abrar scored 47 runs which Jamia Furqania achieved in just one over without any loss. The fourth match of the day was won by Madrassa Muaz Bin Jabal, who defeated Ashaab-e-Sufha by 17 runs. The remaining matches and the final of the event will be played today (Friday). The event is a very unique and exclusive league for the students of religious seminaries based in Rawalpindi, in which 12 teams from the top-most religious institutions of the city have been taking part.

The tournament is being organised by Rawalpindi Sports Department while the DC Rawalpindi has directed to conduct the event in a befitting manner and also provide cash prizes, kits, balls and other related stuff to the participating teams and players.