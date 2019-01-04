Share:

QUETTA - Secondary Education Department’s top official suspended four women officers on delaying formulation of records while more than a dozen of education officers were issued showcause notices on Thursday.

Provincial Secretary for Secondary Education Muhammad Tayyab Lehri took action against them while presiding over a departmental accounts meeting to review financial matters of educational institutions, said a press release issued here.

Director General Finance and other districts education officers attended the meeting.

Secretary Muhammad Tayyab Lehri said education emergency was imposed in Balochistan and concrete measures were being taken to ensure provision of quality education in government run schools across the province for betterment of students’ future.

He said efforts were underway to bring reforms in educational sectors at every level adding use of available resources in right direction was important to help teaching matters and achieving the goals.

Muhammad Tayyab Lehri urged all district education officers to ensure transparency in reform processes according to guideline of Finance Department.

He also directed officials to complete records related education matters on time.