Share:

GUJRANWALA/ HAFIZABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in result of a raid caught a Gepco official red-handed while receiving bribe from a citizen. Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel told the media that accused Mudassar Hussain line superintendent of Gepco Sialkot was demanding bribe from a citizen Ali Raza for change of transformer. He added that the FIA team comprising judicial magistrate M Shafiq, investigation officer Rana M Mustehsan and FC Rana Aftab conducted a raid and held the said official red-handed while receiving Rs30,000 as bribe from the citizen.

28 TLP activists released

In Hafizabad, 28 activists of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) belonging to Hafizabad including Sahibzada Syed Ata-ul-Hassnain Shah and Peer Syed Farooq Haider Naqvi advocate sons of late Peer Syed Shabbir Hussain Shah Hafizabad, who were arrested on November 23 under 3-MPO and were detained in the District Jail Hafizabad, have been released on the orders of the DC.