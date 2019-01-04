Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that he respects the position of Sindh governor but the constitution determines the boundaries of the federation and province.

Talking to media in Karachi on Friday, he said that nothing except hens and eggs has been done in the first 100 days of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Murad Ali Shah said that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) government has confidence of the province’s masses.

The Sindh CM went on to say that he respects the position of Sindh governor but the constitution determines the boundaries of the federation and province.

President appoints Governor on PM’s suggestion, he said and added after his appointment, the Governor is bound to work with the province’s CM and cabinet.

“We would work with the Governor if he understands this otherwise they wouldn’t work with him,” Shah added.