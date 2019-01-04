Share:

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said that GB has world's best tourist attractions with beautiful waterfalls, lakes, meadows, deserts, and skiing resorts.

In an exclusive interview he said the government is committed to developing the untapped tourism potential of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The minister said a MoU will soon be signed with leading international companies to develop eight lakes in the first phase.

He said, in addition to this, a 30 year plan has been evolved to develop GB on the patterns of Switzerland.

Ali Amin said an institution of higher learning will be established to impart training and education in the tourism sector.

Regarding the mineral potential of the area, Ali Amin Gandapur said Gilgit Baltistan is amongst six areas of the world which provide 85 per cent raw gemstone.

He said international companies will be invited to invest in GB's gemstone sector, which will generate revenue for the country and create jobs for the youth of the region.

To a query, he said the government believes in empowering the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for greater inclusiveness and enabling them to take their decisions at the local level.

Ali Amin Gandapur said a committee has been constituted to address deprivation of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, improvement in health and education sectors and standard of living.