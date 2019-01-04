Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi Thursday said that in order to counter the use of sophisticated technology by criminals, the investigation system will have to be modernised.

Addressing a certificate distribution ceremony among 72 master trainers, held at Police Training College here, he said that to check defective and problematic investigation system, the only way is enhancing capacity of the Investigation Department in the Punjab Police.

He said the master trainers would be responsible to impart training to 10,000 investigation officers across Punjab in the next 3-4 months.

Additional IG Training Tariq Masood Yaseen told the ceremony that during training, trainers were given training about the importance of crime scene, finger-prints, DNA test, geo-fencing, geo-mapping, call record analysis and use of software in call record.

Commandant police Training College Lahore DIG Mirza Faran Baig said that special lectures of skilled persons of Punjab Forensic Authority, Punjab Information Technology Board, Prosecution Punjab and CTD had been arranged for the officers.

The IGP distributed cash prizes to trainees. CLI Police Training College, Lahore, DSP Khalid Saeed and Inspector Legal Aslam Shehzad were also given cash prizes over their extraordinary performance.