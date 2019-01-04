Share:

ISLAMABAD - In Indian-held Kashmir, occupation forces in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four youth and injured several others in Tral area of Pulwama district, yesterday.

According to Kashmir media service, the troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Gulshan Pora area of Tral.

The killing triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the area. Over a dozen youth were injured after the troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters in Gulshan Pora and Batagund areas of Tral town. An eyewitness said that at least six youth were injured by pellets fired by the troops on the protesters.

The occupation authorities suspended internet service in Tral, Awantipora, Pampore and other areas of Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, Indian army personnel of Seeloo camp in Sopore area Baramulla district picked up vehicles by force and used them for patrolling and other purposes.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), former member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdul Rasheed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that snatching of private vehicles at Seeloo Camp had become a routine which was unacceptable and condemnable.

He said that Sopore police were turning a blind eye towards unlawful and inhumane behavior of the personnel of Seeloo Army Camp. He said that in the latest incident, four vehicles from Chadoora, Pulwama, Bandipora and Handwara were held and taken forcibly inside the camp.

Engineer Rasheed urged the authorities to take notice of such incidents and punish such officers who had made lives of innocent citizens like a hell.

MIRWAIZ WARNS AGAINST BIDS TO CHANGE KASHMIR DISPUTE’S NATURE

Separately, Chairman of Hurriyat forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said any attempt to change the basic nature of the Kashmir dispute would be a great disservice to all the sacrifices and collective efforts put in by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, addressing a meeting of the Awami Action Committee at Mirwaiz Manzil in Srinagar, stressed the need for isolating the elements who were trying to damage and violate the sanctity of the Jamia Masjid Srinagar which he said will continue to represent people’s rights while raising the voice against injustice and repression.

He reiterated that ‘Youm-e-Taqadus’ would be observed, today (Friday), wherein various religious and pro-freedom parties would jointly raise their voice against the act of desecration of the pulpit of the grand mosque and convey a message that nobody would be allowed to tamper with the centrality of the historic Jamia Masjid.

A statement issued by the Awami Action Committee (AAC) after the meeting said the highly condemnable act that took place on last Friday has left the entire valley in a deep shock and hurt their sentiments.

The meeting was attended by all the activists and members of the organisation.

Mirwaiz said the old city had always been the epicentre of Kashmir’s spiritual religious quest and its political ideology. “The grand masjid will continue to spread this message and represent people’s right while raising the voice against injustice and repression,” he said adding that it was time to isolate those elements who were trying to damage and violate the sanctity of the grand masjid.

Mirwaiz also said, “Any attempt to change the basic nature of the Kashmir dispute will be a great disservice to all the sacrifices and collective efforts put in it by the people of J&K and hence won’t be allowed.”

After the meeting, Mirwaiz led a rally, which was attended by AAC workers, Hurriyat leaders and activists, general public, traders and a large number of youth.