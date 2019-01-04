Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami amir Senator Sirajul Haq says political tensions have multiplied after the elections and are the main obstacle in the national development.

Addressing the central executive of the JI at Mansoora on Thursday, he said statements being made by ministers are adding fuel to the fire while economic crisis has worsened the plight of the people. He said the value of the rupee is continuously falling and the burden of the loans on the country is increasing. He said that the political parties would have to tolerate each other for the solution of the peoples’ problems.

The JI chief emphasized that the enforcement of the Islamic system was the only way to solve the country’s problems. He said if the Islamic identity of the country was revived, it would take rapid strides on the road to development.

Sirajul Haq that the government would have to take forward the accountability process with prudence and tolerance and it should not have been made controversial. He said in spite of tall claims, the government had not been able to recover even a pie from the plunderers. He said if the situation remained the same, the masses might rise against the government.

He said that price hike and load shedding of gas during the peak winter had added to the problems of the people while load shedding of electricity had also started.

The JI chief said that the government had not paid due attention to the solution of the problems being faced by the general public and the rosy promises made by the PTI during the election campaign and in its manifesto remained a dream.