Share:

LAHORE - Lackluster activity prevailed in the market for most part of the day as volumes stood low, while index continuously juggled between the positive and negative zone. KSE 100-index made an intra-day high of +133 points and an intra-day low of -421 points, to close at 37,542 points (down 253 points). Volumes stood low at 68m shares versus 134m shares traded in the previous trading session. TRG (-4.5 percent) from the tech sector led the volumes with almost 11m shares exchanging hands. On the news front, CPI registered a 6.17 percent YoY increase during Dec-2018; lower than the 6.50 percent YoY inflation in Nov-2018. Moreover Pakistan will receive another $1 billion from Saudi Arabia in the ongoing month while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has committed $3 billion for balance of payment position.

Mixed sentiments were witnessed in the cement sector where LUCK (+0.6 percent) and CHCC (+0.7 percent) closed in the green zone; whereas FCCL (-0.8 percent), MLCF (-1.4 percent) and DGKC (-0.4 percent) closed in the red zone.

Heavy volumes were witnessed in the E&P sector where OGDC (-3.4 percent), POL (-0.01 percent) and PPL (-2.7 percent) were the major loser of the mentioned sector that cumulatively contributed -113 points to the local index.

Moving forward, it is expected that the investor sentiments will remain choppy amid absence of any triggers. Therefore, the KSE-100 performance is likely to remain under pressure.