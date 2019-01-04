Share:

LAHORE : “Sales Tax Act, 1990 is being harmfully misused by the officials of tax department therefore its sections 38-B and 40-B should be withdrawn to ensure business friendly atmosphere in the country”. These views were expressed by the LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal while addressing a meeting. The participants were of the view that misuse of powers by the tax officials is highly unacceptable as it is nothing else but to harass the business community. They said that raids at business premises & markets and harassment measures by the staff of FBR are not only adding to the miseries of the business community but are also promoting trust deficit between the government and the business community therefore Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Finance Minister Asad Umer should take notice of the situation. LCCI vice president Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that foreign investors will not be ready to invest in Pakistan until the government facilitates the business community.

He said that authorities are just busy to meet their targets.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that government should evolve a policy and strategy in collaboration with the store owners for retail tax rates.

Participants of the meeting demanded that misuse of powers under sections 38-B and 40-B should be stopped immediately as these tactics are not acceptable. They said that universal/flat rates of sales tax should be implemented to get rid of input and output invoices.