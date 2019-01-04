Share:

Georgetown:-'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright is up for the 2019 EE Rising Star Award at this year's upcoming BAFTAs. Letitia Wright has been nominated for the 2019 EE Rising Star Award at this year's BAFTAs. The 'Black Panther' star is up for the prestigious accolade along with Jessie Buckley, Cynthia Erivo, Barry Keoghan and Lakeith Stanfield and the 25-year-old actress has paid tribute to her fellow nominees, admitting it ''means a lot'' to be nominated among ''so many talented actors''.–GN

She said: ''I would like to thank both BAFTA and the jury from the bottom of my heart for putting me forward for the 2019 EE Rising Star Award - it's a huge honour and a fantastic category to be nominated for, especially as the winner is decided by film fans at home.''

The nominees were chosen by a respected group of jurors including actors Rosamund Pike, Richard Madden, Ray Panthaki and broadcaster Edith Bowman, and the winner will be chosen by the public

Stanfield, 27, came to prominence in Jordan Peele's horror hit 'Get Out' and can currently be seen in Boots Riley's hit debut 'Sorry To Bother You' and the American actor-and-rapper admits it is ''an honour'' to be up for a BAFTA.

He said: ''On behalf of the entire 'Sorry To Bother You' team, thank you BAFTA. It is an honour and a pleasure to be considered.''

'American Animals' star Keoghan admitted it was an ''amazing feeling'' and ''incredible honour'' to make the shortlist, whilst 'Widows' actress Erivo said it ''means the world'' to be acknowledged for her work.

Buckley recently starred in 'Wild Rose' which is due to be released in April, and the actress thanked BAFTA and the jury ''from the bottom of my heart for putting me forward for the 2019 EE Rising Star Award''.