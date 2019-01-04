Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission is all set to hold local government elections in 8 merged districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in May.

Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoub Fateh in an important meeting here on Thursday reviewed the electoral activities to be held during the current year. It was reiterated that all electoral processes would be completed timely and amicably in accordance with the law.

In a related development, Election Commission fixed February 28 as last date for filing of any objection regarding erstwhile Fata constituencies of KP Assembly. The ECP will hear the appeals from 3rd of next month to March first on these objections.

These representations/objections can be submitted to the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad till first of next month.

On Wednesday, the ECP issued a notification about initial delimitation list with the proposed number of seats for erstwhile Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

In its notification, 15 KP assembly seats for erstwhile Fata have been allocated, numbered from PK-100 to PK-115.

According to the notification, Bajaur and Khyber have been allocated 3 seats each while Mohmand, Kurram, North and South Waziristan districts have been allocated 2 seats each. Regions of Orakzai and Frontier regions have been allocated one seat each.

The ECP said that it will receive objections over the proposed delimitation from January 3 to February 1. The objections filed in this regard will be heard from February 3 to March 1, while a final report will be issued on March 4.

Meanwhile, controversy has emerged on delimitation of these seats, while some have welcomed the process, as for the first time in history, Fata will have representation in the KP Assembly.

Others in Bajaur and Orakzai have objected to the move. Member National Assembly Bajaur Gul Zafar and former MNA Shahab Uddin Khan stated that Bajaur should be allocated 4 KP assembly seats instead of 3.

Similarly, in Orakzai, the locals have objected over the allocation of one seat and are demanding two provincial assembly seats.