BAHAWALPUR/ HAFIZABAD - Low pressure of Sui gas in Bahawalpur City has made life of residents very difficult. They face severe difficulties while cooking meals and carrying out other routine works.

According to a survey, every year when the winter starts Sui gas pressure becomes very low and while in some areas the gas supply is suspended.

In Bahawalpur, which includes Trust Colony, Muhammdia Colony, Model Town A Block B block and C Block, Walled City, Commercial Area and Tiba Badar Sher, the supply of Sui gas is either low or totally suspended. It causes severe problems for the people especially for the women in cooking meals at homes. People are forced to buy costly meals from bazaars.

Resident of Muhammadia Colony Kamran Shaukat told the media that for the past few days Sui gas was not available. He said that every morning he and his children had to leave home without breakfast.

Resident of Tiba Badar Sher Tanveer told the media that he was a rickshaw driver and worked hard to earn livelihood for his family to put food on the table but since the loadshedding of gas has started his family had been using cylinder to cook meals which was very costly.

Farhat Raheel, a resident of Model Town, told the media due to gas loadshedding or low gas pressure his children left home for school without breakfast.

Arshad, a resident of Trust Colony, told the media that the loadshedding of gas was prolonged with the start of the winter, and adding that his children left for school without breakfast as they did not find meals at home on time. He said that it had become very difficult for a common man to afford gas cylinders because LPG prices had also increased.

People demanded that SNGPL authorities attended to their problems and ensure an effective solution to it.

In Hafizabad, local citizens have protested against abrupt and prolonged loadsheddings and low pressure of sui gas in the city and suburban areas for the past over a week. In some localities electricity played hide and seek with the citizens. The petty shopkeepers, who run their business on power supply, have been hit hard due to prolonged loadsheddings.

The pressure of sui gas in some localities is too low to cook the meals by the housewives and most of the families were constrained to visit ‘tandoors’ (oven) to procure breads naturally, there is heavy rush in the restaurants.

They have appealed to the authorities to desist from prolonged loadsheddings as well as to ensure adequate sui gas pressure particularly during nights to relieve them from unnecessary hardship and inconvenience.