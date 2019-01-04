Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have registered a case against a gang involved in assaulting the students of educational institutions sexually, recording the objectionable scenes in mobile phones and demanding extortion from victims by blackmailing them, and have sent the arrested accused for physical remand informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

The case was lodged with Police Station (PS) Cantt against Asif Abbasi, Hamdan Abbasi, Bilal Abbasi, Abdul Basit and two unknown men under sections 292/342/355 and 386 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of a student Jawad Shaheen, he added. He said police have managed to arrest one accused namely Hamdan Abbasi and seized mobile phone, objectionable videos and cash from his custody.

According to him, a complainant, who is studying in a private university, lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Cantt stating that a man namely Abdul Basit Abbasi sent him a friend request on Facebook which he accepted. He added that Basit borrowed a DSLR camera from him for posting his pictures on social media. He told police that he was contacted against by Basit demanding the camera.

He said he arrived at Mareer Chowk through Metro Bus Service upon Basit;s invitation, who later took him to Rex Hotel in Saddar. He said that as he entered the room, a gang of five armed men also stormed in and grabbed him forcefully. He alleged that the gang of six men stripped him naked and started torturing him. “The attackers also recorded my objectionable video in mobile phones and later demanded money from me, that I paid to avoid the blackmail,” he said. He requested police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them. Police lodged case and arrested one accused, he said. Station House Officer (SHO) Javed Iqbal Mirza, when contacted, confirmed that police booked a gang involved in pornography and held one active member during a raid.

He said police also obtained three days physical remand of the accused from a court of law for further investigation. He said raids were being carried out to nab the other accused.