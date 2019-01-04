Share:

KANDHKOT - A person died in a road mishap near Railway Station Buxapur Town on Thursday. Area police said that it was happened when a man identified as Ali Gohar Bhayo, 36, of Ghouspur Town was on his way to Kandhkot from Buxapur on his tractor when he reached Buxapur Link Road near Railway Station, suddenly a mazda hit him, resultantly tractor driver sustained serious wounds. Police said that they rushed to spot and shifted him to nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police they impounded the driver of vehicle besides apprehending him. No case was lodged till filling of this report.