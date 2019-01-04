Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A man died while dozens others were injured in collision between a bus and a truck due to dense fog on Toba-Shorkot Cantonment Road on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said that the bus was coming from Shorkot and when it reached Toba Road, its driver failed to see a truck coming from Shorkot Cantonment due to dense fog. As a result, both hit each other and overturned. Bus driver died instantly while at least 24 passengers mostly belonged to Muzaffarfarh were wounded. Rescue 1122 ambulances shifted the wounded to DHQ hospital.