Share:

SHIKARPUR - A man shot his niece dead on suspicion of having illicit relations with her close relative at village Ghari Chand next to Abad town of district Jacobabad in the limits of Abad Police Station, on Thursday.

Asif Ali Maghrio, an official of aforesaid police station, confirmed the incident and told this scribe that accused Ali Bakhsh Solangi gunned down his niece identified as Khudeja, 18, with TT pistol over the pretext of karo-kari with her close relative and managed to escape form crime scene.

Area police reached the spot and shifted the body of deceased girl to District Headquarters Hospital Jacobabad for postmortem and handed over to her relatives after completing necessary medical legal formalities.

However, he claimed to have arrested accused Ali Bakhsh Solangi and seized TT Pistol which was used in committing crime.

An FIR will be lodged when the relatives of deceased girl come to the term with shock.

The awful practice of honour killing is ongoing in across Sindh especially in northern Sindh owing to which a large number of women have been killed and many sustained profound injuries despite having comprehensive ordinance passed by Sindh Assembly.

The notable of society urged the higher authorities to implement on ordinance for the welfare of the women.