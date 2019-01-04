Share:

LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif and several other leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday.

A good number of PML-N workers welcomed the daughter of three-time prime minister as she arrived outside the jail in a convoy of BMW SUVs along with bodyguards. The party workers showered rose petals on her vehicle and chanted full-throat slogans in favour of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

After spending a few hours with her father inside the jail, Maryam Nawaz left back. She did not speak to reporters who were waiting outside. As she left the jail, Maryam took to twitter and thanked party workers for their support. “Just came out of Kotlakhpat jail. MNS was fine and Alhamdolillah in high spirits. Thank you everyone for your prayers, unflinching support & good wishes. God bless you all,” she tweeted on the social networking site soon after the meeting.

Several PML-N leaders and family members of Nawaz Sharif including his son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar also met Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday. Relatives, close friends, and lawyers are allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif in jail every Thursday.

An accountability court in Islamabad handed seven years in prison to former PM Nawaz Sharif on corruption charges on December 24.