Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the merger of FATA with KP is a historical decision and his government is committed to make the tribal districts the most developed areas of the province.

He was addressing a jirga of the tribal elders, political and religious leaders during his visit to Bajaur tribal district in Khar.

The chief minister said that he had directed the ministers to visit the tribal districts in order to know about the problems being faced to the people.

The chief minister said that Sehat Insaf Cards which had already been extended to most districts of the province will soon extended to the tribal districts.

About the local government and provincial assembly elections in the tribal districts, he said the government has planned to hold these elections very soon.

The chief minister also attended passing out parade of Bajaur Levies force recruits during the visit.