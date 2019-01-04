Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Disaster Management, Mian Khalid Mehmood said there is a dire need for full preparation to cope with such emergent situations.

He expressed these views at a seminar titled, “Disaster Management Awareness: Investing today to save lives tomorrow”, organised by the School of Governance and Society (SGS), University of Management and Technology (UMT), Lahore.

He said natural calamities could be dealt with in a better manner through proper planning and coordinated efforts.

“It is a need of the hour to adopt better approach to community mobilisation and networking to address disaster risk reduction goals through a coordinated participation and interactive process,” he added.

Director General UMT Abid Sherwani, Director School of Governance and Society Rahat-ul-Ain, Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Punjab, Dr Shaukat, Assistant Professor, Dr Aisha Azhar, along with other faculty members and a large number of students also attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Khalid Mehmood said Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab was endeavoring hard to establish socially responsible, healthy, safer and more resilient community on special directions of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Khalid revealed that to minimise disasters, the PDMA Punjab had initiated Early Warning and Response System through satellite based connectivity. “

The PDMA had initiated Disaster Risk Reduction Programme (DRRP) to ensure safety measures,” he added.

He said Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) programme had been initiated to train community at large for the establishment of safer communities in all districts of Punjab.

Khalid mentioned that to cater any untoward situation, the PDMA had established state-of-the-art ‘Provincial Control Room’ to monitor water level in river, nullahs and canals.

Moreover, it had also set up a Mobile Communication Office to monitor rescue and relief efforts in far flung areas. Later, Khalid encouraged students to work with the PDMA as volunteers and participate in community based training programme of the authority. He also invited the faculty members and students to visit PDMA Punjab office.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Punjab Dr Shaukat briefed about the role of Pakistan Red Crescent in humanitarian fields in Pakistan.

Media and Communication Manager Punjab Ali Mukhtar emphasised upon building the capacity in common public about saving themselves and people around them.

He talked about different types of training programs that the PRC was providing to the academic institutions. Director School of Governance and Society Rahatul Ain, talking on the occasion, appreciated the PDMA Punjab efforts to tackle disasters and gave nod to work and cooperate with the authority.