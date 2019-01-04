Share:

WAZIRABAD/ HAFIZABAD - Education must be according to the requirement of the present age as the Prophets were given knowledge and miracles as per the customs and the psyche of the people of respective ages. "Modern education and knowledge is compulsory for all Muslims."

These views were expressed by Allama Zaheer Zeeshan Jafari during a media talk at Wazirabad Press Club here the other day.

Zaheer Zeeshan stated that currently the education system had been divided into classes which had dulled the intelligent and deserving students whereas One Education System was needed to provide equal opportunities to each person.

Education must be imparted with practical work so that brilliant students might get opportunity to go ahead in real sense. "Quaid-e-Azam considered young generation the future of Pakistan and wished to provide them modern education and teaching facilities of all sorts", he said, and added that Quaid-e-Azama awakened the sleeping nation and gave them awareness about their rights. "Education and knowledge of modern age is not only a fundamental right of young generation, but it is compulsory for all Muslim men and women to gain knowledge", he said.

Press Club President Mirza Taqi Ali, General Secretary Rana Shabbir Hussain and International Coach of Silat Martial Art Zahoor Ahmed were present on the occasion.

Education crucial for national progress

PTI MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti said that the education was a sine qua non for progress, integrity and solidarity of a nation.

While presiding over a Parents Day and Prize Distribution ceremony at Enterprises School (Lahore Grammar School) Hafizabad campus, he said that the present government was taking adequate steps for the promotion of education. He appreciated the private and public educational institutions for playing their pivotal role in the elimination of illiteracy in the country. He was pleased to know that the institution was showing best results. Chief Director of the school Major (r) Khalid Mehmood Awan enumerated the achievements of the institution in academic and co-curricular fields and said that the management was striving to promote quality education. DPO Sajid Kiyani, administrator Azam Kurarr and District ex-nazim Col (r) Ali Ahmed Awan also addressed the ceremony.