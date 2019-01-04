Share:

Mumbai - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has for the first time spoken about the events witnessed in Pakistan just over a month ago at the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, where despite the government of India sending two of its ministers for the inauguration, it was the Pakistani leadership and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who resonated in pushing their agendas.

Addressing a mega farmers rally in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, PM Modi spoke about how it had been his government that had taken the historic decision to open the Kartarpur corridor and had even sent two ministers across the border. However, even there, it had been Congress politicians who had undermined the Indian government and pushed Pakistan’s agenda instead.

“Seven decades ago during partition, we were separated from that holy place, to which we had a right. It was just a matter of 3-4 km. But the government of that time wasn’t able to keep such an important place with India. For seven decades, the country was forced to pay their respects to Guru Nanak using a telescope. Looking at the feelings of the country and the demands of crores of Sikhs, the government took the historic decision of building the Kartarpur corridor,” Modi said and added this corridor connects Gurdaspur’s Dera Baba Nanak Sahib with Kartarpur’s Gurudwara Darbar Sahib.

“Given the importance of this moment, the government had sent two ministers across the border. Under Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s leadership, our delegation had gone. But the country is witness to how the Congress leader gave Pakistan an opportunity, in order to push their political agenda.

“The startling thing is that the Congress neta (leader) even disregarded his own chief minister’s words,” Modi added.