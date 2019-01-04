Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Senior sports journalist Abdul Mohi Shah’s services for sports journalism are duly recognised by International Cricket Council (ICC) as the veteran journalist has been included in the ICC voting academy, which will select the men’s individual winners, teams (One-Day and Test matches) for the ICC Awards 2018. The winners in different categories will be announced at some stage in January. Mohi’s nomination has come in wake of his three decades experience in sports journalism. “It is an honour for the entire sports journalist community in Pakistan,” Mohi said.