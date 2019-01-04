Share:

Rawalpindi - A suspected killer shot and injured an eyewitness of his crime at Girja Road in a bid to bar him from appearing before a court of law for testimony, official sources informed The Nation on Thursday.

The eyewitness was identified as Yasir, who was rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment, sources said. Saddar Bairooni police have registered an attempted murder case against the suspected killer Mohsin, who was also wanted in the murder case of Raja Amir, a water contactor. However, the suspected killer along with his accomplice Qamar are still at large while police have failed in tracing the accused, they added.

Raja Amir Mehmood was gunned down by a gang of four persons including Moshin, Qamar, Ahsan and Shahban on 18 November 2018 at Qureshiabad. During firing, two attackers Ahsan and Shahban also sustained bullet injuries and were nabbed by police. According to Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Nasar Hayyat, who is an investigation officer, Yasir who was the prime eyewitness of the murder of Raja Amir Mehmood, was sitting at a shop along with his friends at Girja Road on December 27 when the suspected killer Yasir appeared from somewhere and opened indiscriminate firing on Yasir injuring him critically. He said that the criminal fled after committing the crime while Rescue 1122 moved the injured to DHQ Hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

He said police registered another case against the accused and have launched a manhunt to trace him. He said police have arrested two attackers and produced them before the court of Additional and Session Judge (ASJ). The ASJ had rejected their bails and sent them to jail, he added. He said the accused have now filed bail petitions with Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, which fixed January 7 the date for hearing of the case.

A family member of the deceased Raja Amir told The Nation that the killers have been roaming freely in the area and Saddar Bairooni police are not arresting them. He alleged that the criminals have hurled threats of dire consequences at the victim’s family to pressurise them to drop the murder case. He appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Minister Punjab, Inspector General of Police Punjab and City Police Officer to take action against Saddar Bairooni police for not arresting the fleeing killers.

Meanwhile, Wah Cantt police have booked as many as 8 employees including a female conductor of Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) Welfare Transport Service on charges of forcefully halting the movement of vehicles of factory and putting a lock on the main gate during a protest demonstration. The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Wah Cantt against Rao Zulfiqar Ali, Liaquat Khattak, Wasim Ahmed, Muhammad Riasat, Tahir Mehmood Satti, Muhammad Tariq, Syed Musawar Hussain Shah and Female Conductor Javeria Bibi under sections 341/186 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of Technical Officer Javed Akhter.

However, no arrest was made. According to the applicant, the aforementioned employees’ annual contracts were not renewed by the top management on which they hatched a conspiracy along with other employees including Javeria and staged a protest demonstration. He added that the accused barred transportation movement.

He said Javeria locked the main gate that was against the law. He said due to agitation, the factory has to suffer a huge loss and urged the police to register a criminal case against them. ASI Akhter Nawaz, when contacted, said Javeria is the mastermind of all the tension as she earlier accused Inspector Lal of sexual harassment but later settled the dispute. Now the woman used the old card again to blackmail the management, he said. The accused would be arrested soon, he added. DG POF WTS Lt Col (R) Farooq Sultan, during a conversation with The Nation, condemned the act of sacking employees and said action would be taken against them as per law.