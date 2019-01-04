Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday claimed to have arrested two main suspects involved in an online fraud.

The suspects were identified as Qasim Bilal, owner of the Khadija Commodities, and its manager Muhammad Arshad Elahi.

A spokesman for the anti-graft authority said the suspects fraudulently collected Rs 27 Crore from more than 900 people through on-line. The Sargodha district police officer had forwarded the fraud case to the Lahore NAB Bureau for investigation in October last year.

The suspects would be produced before an accountability court for physical remand on Friday (today). The suspects for years looted and cheated public at large in the name online investment. Further investigation was underway.