ISLAMABAD - The tussle between National Accountability Bureau and Estate Office is still going on for getting Prime Minister Inspection Commission Building.

Both parties are busy in correspondence from last one year but they failed to reach any conclusion. NAB has denied leaving old building and even it has shifted its operations in new building.

The Estate Office wrote a letter on September 27, 2018 that ‘ground floor of PMIC building has been allotted to Estate Office, Islamabad and 1st and 2nd to MS Wing Establishment Division. An inquiry was conducted that revealed that NAB has shifted to its new building and PIMC building is lying vacant except few left over furniture.

Keeping in view the above, it is proposed that we may serve 3 days notice on NAB to vacate the premises and hand over it possession to Estate Office/Establishment Division. In case, they do not vacate the building, then force possession may be restored under land and building.”

NAB replied on December 10, 2018 that ‘NAB is premier anti-corruption agency of the country dealing with very sensitive and high-profile cases of white collar crimes. The work load of NAB has increased manifolds; the strength of officers and staff has also increased to cope with the workload. Lack of space for office accommodation of NAB headquarters, Islamabad and NAB (Rawalpindi) is prime concern for the Bureau.

Presently, 4 divisions along with various cells/wings have been shifted as per available space in newly-constructed building of NAB headquarters whereas one division of NAB headquarters and officers of NAB (Rawalpindi) are housed in the old NAB headquarters building.

NAB further said, “Executive Board meetings are being held in old PMIC building. It is also noteworthy that Establishment of Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy is inevitable for imparting training/knowledge and requisite skills on modern standards to the investigation officers for achieving the noble cause of Corruption free Pakistan. It is also apprised that NAB HQ Training and Research Division is in process of vacating the 3rd floor of FCB building as it has been allotted to the PPRA. Currently, NAB (Rawalpindi) is facing acute shortage of space for accommodation due to increased strength of officers affecting the work environment and subsequent progress on operations. Therefore, NAB (Rawalpindi) is shifting in old PMIC building and T&R Division NAB HQ is moving to the building partially vacated by NAB Rawalpindi. It is also intimated that PACA will also be established in NAB Rawalpindi building at G-6.

NAB apprehends impersonator

APP adds: NAB Multan has apprehended an impersonator Syed Muhammad Ejaz Hussein Kazmi on the allegations of looting people and making telephone calls to govt offices by declaring himself as NAB officer.

The suspect, arrested in collaboration with the intelligence wing of NAB, has admitted looting Rs 26 million with the help of Revenue Authorities. NAB Multan has already sought 14 days remand of the accused from the respective Accountability Court and initiated legal proceedings against Syed Muhammad Ejaz Hussein Kazmi. More revelations are expected after the investigations.

It merits mentioning here that NAB Multan has also arrested Muhammad Nadeem for sullying NAB’s reputation and looting people by fraudulently posing himself as NAB officer. Nadeem has allegedly admitted looting Rs3.5 million of the public. Further legal proceedings against him were underway. A 14 days remand of the accused has already been sought from Accountability Court. More revelations are expected.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal has lauded the performance of NAB Multan and intelligence wing of headquarters.

Meanwhile, NAB has informed the general public that the Chairman NAB does not contact anybody on telephone, indeed, NAB follows a set procedure in this regard. NAB maintains complete record of its workings. Some unscrupulous elements, impersonating themselves as Chairman Javed Iqbal, were involved in making telephone calls to different departments ordering them to do their illegal works, just to serve their personal interests. This act of fake callers is not only illegal but unethical also.

The NAB has strongly condemned this and informed the people as well as government departments that the Bureau has always worked within prescribed limits of law. People should better check the facts or inquire about veracity of fake callers from the spokesman of NAB before obeying orders of fake officers or telephone callers, the Bureau informed.