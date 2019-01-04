Share:

Karachi - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned incumbent and former chief ministers of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah and Qaim Ali Shah, in Malir River land allotment case.

According to sources, the Karachi office of the bureau is investigating the alleged illegal allotment of the river land by the provincial government.

As part of the probe, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah had been issued call up notices earlier as well. And, he had obtained bail from the high court.

A representative of Qaim said that he had not received any fresh NAB summon yet, adding that the former Sindh chief executive would respond according to law upon receiving the notice. “These sorts of tactics are not new for the Pakistan People Party but we always respected the national institutions,” he added.

The Karachi chapter of the NAB had launched four investigations against Sindh government officers and others for illegally allotting 307 acres of land in the Malir riverbed to various beneficiaries.

About 307 acres in the Malir riverbed were illegally allotted to various beneficiaries in violation of law and rules by way of fresh allotment and exchange after squeezing the boundaries of Malir river. Misuse of authority allegedly by officials of the provincial government along with various beneficiaries and frontmen caused Rs15.7 loss to the national exchequer.