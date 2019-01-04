Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said previously economy of the country was run artificially but the present government has put it in the right direction. He said now the national economy is being developed to become self-reliant.

He also stressed the need for ensuring peace, transparency and independent judiciary to achieve political stability.

The president called for making the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) more independent to dispel the impression of victimization.

About the JIT report, Arif Alvi said it has just gathered information about the fake accounts and those facing the cases should prove their innocence.

To a query, he said all parties are on the same page on some issues like Kashmir, CPEC or fight against corruption.

He also urged media to show a real picture to the people and highlight social and health issues.