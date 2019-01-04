Share:

LAHORE - The provincial government on Thursday constituted another joint investigation team to investigate the deadly police shooting in Lahore’s Model Town .

Official sources said the JIT would be headed by Inspector General of Motorways Police AD Khawaja and three officers from intelligence agencies including ISI, MI, and IB will work as members of the investigation team. The name of DIG (Headquarters) Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Raza has also been included in the JIT.

At least 14 workers of Pakistan Awami Tehrik had died and over 100 others wounded during a police operation in Model Town in 2014. The victim families blamed PML-N leaders and top ranking officials over the deadliest shooting in recent years.