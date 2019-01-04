Share:

MULTAN: Over 10 million bales of seed cotton (phutti) have reached ginneries across the country till January 01, 2019, registering a shortfall by 7.52 per cent compared to corresponding period of the last year. According to a report of Pakistan Cotton

Ginners Association (PCGA) issued here Thursday, about 6.1 million bales reached ginning factories in Punjab which were 6.8 million in the last year while over 4.1 million bales in Sindh which is 2.42 percent less as compared to the previous year.–APP

Till January 01, 2019, over 200,000 cotton bales reached ginning factories from Multan, 100,000 from district Lodhran, 500,000 from Khanewal, 300,000 bales from Muzaffargarh, 400,000 from DG Khan, 400,000 from Rajanpur, 200,000 from Layyah, 400,000 from Vehari, 200,000 from Sahiwal, nearly 100,000 from Mianwali, over 1.1 million from Rahim Yar Khan, 800,000 from Bahawalpur, 800,000 from Bahawalnager, 1.2 million from Sanghar district of Sindh, 100,000 from Mir Pur Khas, 300,000 from Nawab Shah, 300,000 from Naushahro Feroze, 300,000 from Kherpur, 600,000 from Sukkur, 100,000 from Jam Shoro and over 200,000 cotton bales reached to ginning factories from district Haiderabad. The report added that over 1.7 millions cotton bales still remained unsold.