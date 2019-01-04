Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has failed to take corrective measures, about 11 million gallons of unauthorized or untreated affluent of industrial or commercial concern and contaminated water has been flowing in different ravines passing through various sectors of Islamabad per day, thus causing pollution in the city. The sewage treatment plant phase-IV which collects sewage from sectors 10 and 11 of sector D, E, F, G and H series is treating only an average of 6 million gallons of sewage per day against the planned quantity of 17 million gallons for the reason that sewage could not reach the plant due to the non-linking of the existing sewage network, which was choked and broken down at various places, according to the officials. Resultantly, untreated sewage of about 11 million gallons is flowing in different ravines passing through various sectors of Islamabad.

The Environmental Protection Cell of CDA could not take corrective measures for restoration and linking of broken sewage lines with main sewage network neither it could take action against the persons at fault.

The apathy on part of the CDA officials has resulted in flowing untreated sewage in different ravines passing through the capital city and causing pollution.

According to the details, the existing sewerage system in Islamabad was designed as a separate system from the storm water which was collected in a different system. The sewage disposal system in Islamabad provides disposal from each house through pipes and its conduction to trunk sewers. Three main sewers were designed in the sewage system in Islamabad. The first collects sewage from sectors 5-7 of F to G series.

The sewage is delivered at the plants called sewage treatment plants phase-I and II. The second one collects sewage from sectors 8 and 9 of F, G and H series. The sewage was delivered at the plant called sewage treatment plant-III. The third one collects sewage from sectors 10 and 11 of sector D, E, F, G and H series. The sewage is delivered to the newly constructed plant called sewage treatment plant phase-IV. However, a large quantity of the sewage could not reach the plant due to the non-linking of the existing sewage network.

As per CDA (Environmental Protection Regulations, 2008), no one shall dispose of unauthorized or untreated affluent of any industrial or commercial concern or contaminated water in any street, stream, sewerage system, open place, park, road drain etc. Environment Protection Cell, Environment Directorate (Regional) CDA is responsible for collecting and analyzing of data of water, solid waste and air pollution, suggest remedial measures to CDA formations, preparation of Environment Impact Assessment, Initial Environment Examination for the development projects, provide technical assistance in the field of environment to directorates of CDA in coordination with environmental institutions especially with Pak EPA and ministry of environment, promulgation of Environment Protection regulations and enlistment of environmental consultants. The CDA has so far failed to investigate the matter for violation of the rules and action could not be taken against the persons at fault.