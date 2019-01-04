Share:

LAHORE - City traffic police department is preparing to launch a full-fledged campaign to check number plates of all types of vehicles.

City traffic officer Liaqat Ali Malik on Thursday announced that the crackdown would be launched in the provincial capital from January 15. The drivers of vehicles with unauthorised number plates will be issued tickets by traffic officers during the campaign.

The CTO also urged the citizens to use the number plates issued by the provincial excise department only in order to avoid any inconvenience. The police will register cases against the violators for using fancy, fake, or illegal number plates. Similarly, the vehicle owners will be able to get back confiscated documents only after showing genuine number plates to the authorities.

A traffic police official said that a “warning campaign” has already been launched in the city by traffic wardens on the orders of Lahore CTO Liaqat Ali Malik to educate motorists about the use of genuine number plates issued by the provincial authorities.

A special drive to create awareness among citizens has been launched prior to imposing penalties, he said. Citizens are advised to use only the number plates issued by Excise Department in order to avoid any difficulty in near future. The traffic education unit of the police will also deliver special lectures at schools, colleges, and bus stands to create awareness as part of the drive.

SSP Liaqat Ali Malik also said that driving vehicles without number plate or with unauthorised number plate is an offense. The officers also directed the traffic wardens to take strict action against violators of traffic rules in accordance with the law and keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles.

“Strict action in accordance with the law will be taken against owners of vehicles without number plates or having fancy, fake, and unauthorized number plates,” the CTO said. At least for two weeks, the traffic wardens will educate and issue warnings to motorists. The violators will be booked after the awareness drive.

“For this purpose, he said, we are planning to arrange meetings and workshops for different associations of rickshaws, wagons and other transport unions, so that the owners of public transport could be educated properly.