SIALKOT - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to start international passenger flights from Sialkot International Airport to Europe from January 20, 2019.

Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Nadeem Anwar Qureshi disclosed this while presiding over an important meeting of the SIAL's Board of Directors held on Thursday.

He said that both PIA and SIAL have already made all the necessary arrangements for starting PIA's direct international flights between Sialkot-Pakistan and Europe as well.

SIAL Chairman added that PIA will start its direct international passenger flight from Sialkot international airport to Paris-France and Barcelona-Spain and other European countries once a week. He said the number of these flights to European countries would soon be increased.

Nadeem Anwar Qureshi revealed that the success of Sialkot international airport has also been building the trust and confidence of the foreign airlines as well.

He added that after the successful flight operation after Saudi Arabia's private international airline "Saudi Gulf Airline" between Sialkot-Pakistan and Saudi Arabia now the Saudi Arabia's official airline "Saudi Airlines" would also start the direct passenger flights between Sialkot-Pakistan and Saudi Arabia very soon.

He pledged to provide the international standard aviation facilities to all the passengers at Sialkot international airport here as well.

SIAL's CEO Maj-Gen (Rtd) Muhammad Abid Nazir, Chief Finance Officer Bashir Ahmed, Secretary Muhammad Jehangir Khan and PRO Abdul Shakur Mirza also attended the meeting.

Chairman SIAL Nadeem Anwar Qureshi shared in details the success story of Sialkot international airport.

He said that the grand project of Sialkot airport, set up by Sialkot exporters on self help basis, has been laying a pivotal role in opening the new vistas of socio-economic and human development in Pakistan's first-ever "Golden Export Triangle" comprising Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts, besides, helping a lot in boosting the Sialkot exports.

He narrated that the Sialkot exporters have set a unique example of self help by establishing the grand project of Sialkot international airport on self help basis. He said that the Sialkot exporters have been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy by earning precious foreign exchange to the tune of US $ 2 Billion annually.

He added now as many as 51 international passenger flights in a week a taking off to the foreign destinations from Sialkot international airport, saying that the number of these flights would soon be increased due to the growing number of the passengers here.

The meeting was told that the mega project of Sialkot International Airport, established by the trendy Sialkot exporters on self help basis, is now proving itself as a milestone towards the stability of the national economy. There is no doubt to say that Sialkot international airport project has now become a success story.

He said that several more international airlines would soon start their flights operations from Sialkot international airport. He narrated that the mega Sialkot airport project, is now opening the new vistas of economic development in the country and bring a boom in the industrial sector. He said that it would also help in doubling the annual export from Sialkot from existing exports US $ 2 billion, thus catering to the need of the Pakistan's first ever Golden Export Triangle comprising Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts.

He said that the management of SIAL has formally invited the several international airlines to come to Pakistan and start their international passenger and cargo flights from Sialkot-Pakistan to several foreign destinations as well. He added that Sialkot airport could be a very successful foreign destination for any airline, saying the Sialkot exporters have written a unique golden history of self help by completing this mega project, advising others to replicate it. He said that the industrialists and exporters of Sialkot had set a unique precedent for others in the country to follow by successfully launching a mega project on self-help basis.