Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has assured the Turkish business community that their investments will be fully protected in Pakistan.

Addressing business community in Ankara today, he said the process has been started to remove impediments in the way of investment in the country. He said we have set up an office at the PM Secretariat to make it easier for the investors to invest in Pakistan.

Imran Khan pointed out that our exports remained stagnant due to flawed policies. He said the present government will now actively promote exports and fully facilitate the investors in order to create job opportunities for the youth. He assured the Turkish businessmen that their concerns will be addressed after mutual consultations.

The PM said our main concern is to take people out of poverty and this will be done by promoting wealth creation.

Imran said we also want to eradicate corruption which will help flourish investment especially in the small and medium enterprises.

Meanwhile, Turkish delegation representing health sector called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Ankara today and discussed prospects of collaboration in the health sector including capacity building, experience sharing, technology transfer and investment.

The Turkish delegation was led by its Health Minister Dr Fahrettin Koja.