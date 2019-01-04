Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting in Ankara on Friday.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations besides regional and international issues of mutual interests. Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented guard of
He is on a two-day official visit to Turkey at the invitation of Turkish President.
Addressing a joint press conference, the Pakistan prime minister said that the two discussed the Afghan Peace process. They want the world fraternity to further play its role in
Commenting on Pakistan-Turkey relations, Khan said the countries have decades-long friendly ties and he wants to take these ties to a much higher level.
He said that Turkish companies were extending its support to his government s in
Speaking at the press conference, Erdogan welcomed a decision by top Pakistani court declaring FETO (Gulen movement) a "terrorist organization."
"Pakistan and Turkey have strong bilateral ties," Erdogan said, welcoming Khan and his delegation.
The Turkish president also expressed hope for the resolution of issues facing Pakistan, Turkey
"The trilateral summit between Turkey, Afghanistan
Erdogan further said, "We express our happiness with Pakistan's Supreme Court's decision to declare FETO a terror
"Pakistan and Turkey have brotherly ties," Erdogan said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had struggled hard for a change in Pakistan.
A delegation led by the Turkish Minister of Health
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the Business community that their investments will be fully protected in Pakistan.
Addressing Business Community in Ankara on Friday, he said the process has been started to remove impediments in the way of investment in the country. He said we have set up an office at the PM Secretariat to make it easier for the investors to invest in Pakistan.
Imran Khan pointed out that our exports remained stagnant due to flawed policies. He said the present government will now actively promote exports and fully facilitate the investors in order to create job opportunities for the youth. He assured the Turkish businessmen that their concerns will be addressed after mutual consultations.
The Prime Minister said our main concern is to take people out of poverty and this will be done by promoting wealth creation.
He said we also want to eradicate corruption which will help flourish investment, especially in the small and medium enterprises.
Meanwhile, Turkish delegation representing health sector called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Ankara today and discussed prospects of collaboration in the health sector including capacity building, experience sharing, technology transfer
The Turkish delegation was led by its Health Minister
Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Mausoleum of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara on Friday.
He laid a floral wreath at the grave and noted his remarks in the Golden Book.
In his remarks in the Golden Book, the Prime Minister wrote that it was an
He said Mustafa Kamal was an epitome of courage, strength, resilience, forbearance
Imran Khan said Mustafa Kamal led the Turkish nation at one of the most challenging times and changed the course of Turkish and indeed the world history, becoming an inspiration for all those resisting the tide of colonialism across the world
He said Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the Founder of Pakistan, described Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk as one of the greatest men that ever lived.
He conveyed his deepest admiration and respect for Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan.
The Prime Minister said Mustafa Kamal`s glorious struggle and leadership for the independence and unity of the Turkish nation will forever remain a golden chapter in the annals of history.
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan together offered Friday prayer in Ankara on Friday.
Prime Minister Imran Khan also held a meeting with a delegation of investors in the agro-based industry led by Turkish Minister for Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli. Prospects of collaboration in food processing, dairy sector