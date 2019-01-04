Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting in Ankara on Friday.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations besides regional and international issues of mutual interests. Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented guard of honour upon arrival at Turkish Presidency in Ankara.

He is on a two-day official visit to Turkey at the invitation of Turkish President.

Addressing a joint press conference, the Pakistan prime minister said that the two discussed the Afghan Peace process. They want the world fraternity to further play its role in resolution of Afghan issue, he added.

Commenting on Pakistan-Turkey relations, Khan said the countries have decades-long friendly ties and he wants to take these ties to a much higher level.

He said that Turkish companies were extending its support to his government s in construction of 5 million housing units in Pakistan.

Speaking at the press conference, Erdogan welcomed a decision by top Pakistani court declaring FETO (Gulen movement) a "terrorist organization."

"Pakistan and Turkey have strong bilateral ties," Erdogan said, welcoming Khan and his delegation.

The Turkish president also expressed hope for the resolution of issues facing Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan through a trilateral summit.

"The trilateral summit between Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan will help solve many problems facing these countries," he said. "Turkey will continue to be in solidarity with Pakistan"

Erdogan further said, "We express our happiness with Pakistan's Supreme Court's decision to declare FETO a terror organisation .

"Pakistan and Turkey have brotherly ties," Erdogan said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had struggled hard for a change in Pakistan.

A delegation led by the Turkish Minister of Health Dr Fahrettin Koca that included health sector entrepreneurs called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan. Prospects of collaboration in the health sector were discussed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the Business community that their investments will be fully protected in Pakistan.

Addressing Business Community in Ankara on Friday, he said the process has been started to remove impediments in the way of investment in the country. He said we have set up an office at the PM Secretariat to make it easier for the investors to invest in Pakistan.

Imran Khan pointed out that our exports remained stagnant due to flawed policies. He said the present government will now actively promote exports and fully facilitate the investors in order to create job opportunities for the youth. He assured the Turkish businessmen that their concerns will be addressed after mutual consultations.

The Prime Minister said our main concern is to take people out of poverty and this will be done by promoting wealth creation.

He said we also want to eradicate corruption which will help flourish investment, especially in the small and medium enterprises.

Meanwhile, Turkish delegation representing health sector called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Ankara today and discussed prospects of collaboration in the health sector including capacity building, experience sharing, technology transfer and investment.

The Turkish delegation was led by its Health Minister Dr Fahrettin Koja.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Mausoleum of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara on Friday.

He laid a floral wreath at the grave and noted his remarks in the Golden Book.

In his remarks in the Golden Book, the Prime Minister wrote that it was an honour for him to pay homage to one of the greatest statesman and visionary leader of the 20th century-Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

He said Mustafa Kamal was an epitome of courage, strength, resilience, forbearance and wisdom.

Imran Khan said Mustafa Kamal led the Turkish nation at one of the most challenging times and changed the course of Turkish and indeed the world history, becoming an inspiration for all those resisting the tide of colonialism across the world

He said Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the Founder of Pakistan, described Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk as one of the greatest men that ever lived.

He conveyed his deepest admiration and respect for Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said Mustafa Kamal`s glorious struggle and leadership for the independence and unity of the Turkish nation will forever remain a golden chapter in the annals of history.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan together offered Friday prayer in Ankara on Friday.