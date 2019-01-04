Share:

SARGODHA - A PML-N Union Council (UC) chairman was gunned down allegedly over an old enmity within Satellite Town police limits.

The police filed a case under Anti Terrorism Act, murder and other sections of law and launched investigation. Police sources said that armed assailants opened fire on Akram Gujjar, chairman U/C No.90 of village 40/NB, when he stood outside his house. Resultantly, he died on the spot while the accused fled away. The police lodged an FIR on the complaint of Hamaza Musarrat Advocate, a close relative of the slain, against five accused comprising Fiaz Cheema, Amar, Asad and two others and started raids to arrest them. However, the accused are still at large.

Later, the body of Akram Gujjar was laid to rest in a local cemetery amid tears and sobs while locals staged a protest demonstration against the killing incident of the UC chairman. Protestors demanded early apprehension of the killers. Family sources of the slain claimed that accused Fiaz Cheema and his accomplices belonged to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The police said that an old enmity between the slain and the accused was the reason behind the murder.