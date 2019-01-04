Share:

ATTOCK - Police are clueless about the burglary in which a family was deprived of millions of rupees and other valuables in the jurisdiction of Attock Saddr police station.

Even after the lapse of five days, no progress could be made to trace out the culprits. It is to be noted that on the night of Dec 29, 2018, three armed burglars (one in Rangers Uniform) entered the house of Sher Ahmed Khan and his relatives in Dhok Manzoor almost 5 km away from Attock Saddr police station. The dacoits were armed with Kalashnikovs and a pistol. The dacoits held the entire family hostage at gunpoint and asked them to hand over them all the valuables and cash. They also threatened to kill them if anyone of them would try to shout. The dacoit looted Rs1433,000 cash, 22 tola gold ornaments worth Rs1452,000 and eight mobile phones worth Rs63000. They then locked all the family members in a room and escaped.