KHANEWAL - The criminals will be dealt with sternly, said District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Masum.

Talking to the delegation of senior journalists of Khanewal, he said that the police would not consider any pressure while dealing with the criminal elements.

The delegation was led by Anjum Bashir. It comprised senior journalists including Qulzam Bashir Ahmed, Ch Fayyaz Aslam, Adnan Saeed Ch, Ch Khalid Mehmood, Ziaur Rehman, Rana Mujahid, Manzoor Hussain Bhatti and Malik Ishfaq.

The DPO said that all people of the district could visit his office to meet him. “I am determined to provide relief to the people belonging to all walks of life,” he stated. He said that corrupt elements would not be tolerated in the police department, and they would be punished as per the law. “Protecting the lives and properties of the people is the utmost duty of the police,” he said. He added that the district police were being imparted advanced training to deal with crime. “You’ll see positive results of the cops’ training in near future,” he said.

“All the station house officers have been directed to listen to the public complaints each week after Friday prayers,” he added.