9:53 PM | January 04, 2019
Power Minister Umar Ayub Khan on Friday apologised consumers for frequent load shedding of electricity in the country.
He said thick fog causes suspension in transmission of power. The power minister said the management has to manage load which appears due to line tripping.
In a statement issued by the minister of power’s office, he said our transmission lines went tripping due to which we have to manage power load. He said his team work for entire night to overcome the problem and on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan more teams have been appointed to share the burden.