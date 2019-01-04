Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the importance of national language for unity and solidarity of the nation. He expressed these views during a briefing given to him by National Language Promotion Department here on Thursday. The President said Urdu is our national, historical and literary asset and all out efforts should be made to promote it in every field. Dr Arif Alvi said command on English language is required to meet the modern requirements, but it should not be at the cost of ignoring the national language. The President emphasised that every citizen of Pakistan should play his or her due role in development and promotion of Urdu language.