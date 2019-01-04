Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar chaired a meeting of Provincial Selection Board (PSB-I) at Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

Promotion cases of officials from different departments including Communication and Works, Youth Affairs, Mines and Mineral, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Social Welfare, Irrigation, Schools Education and Higher Education were considered in the meeting.

The PSB-I finalised recommendations for promotion of 125 officials of different departments from grade 18 to 19, and 19 to 20. Senior member board of revenue, additional chief secretary, chairman planning and development board, secretaries of regulation, finance and services, additional ig special branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Also, the Punjab government issued posting orders of five officers. As per the notifications, awaiting posting Khalid Mehmood Ramay was posted as Chief Minister Inspection Team member while Housing department Deputy Secretary (DS) Arshad Mahmood Arshad as School Education DS. Human Rights and Minority Affairs DS Najibullah was transferred and posted as Housing department DS. Agriculture Department DS Syed Shaheen Mehboob was transferred and posted Human Rights and Minorities DS. Meanwhile, Faisalabad Additional Deputy Commissioner Haroonur Rasheed was transferred and posted as Wasa Faisalabad Director Admin.