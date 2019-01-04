Share:

TANDO ADAM - A court on Thursday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Dewan Sachanand to three years in prison in a case pertaining to a bounced cheque.

A judicial magistrate in Tando Adam heard the case pertaining to the fraud.

During the hearing, Judge Kamran Kalhoro handed a three-year prison term to Sachanand after he was proven guilty. Sachanand had issued a cheque of Rs10 million to an individual named Seth Ayub Rajput which bounced owing to insufficient funds.

Rajput had filed a case against Sachanand which was heard for years. Sachanand had earlier been granted bail in the case. The PTI MPA was arrested from the court premises following the verdict.

Sachanand was elected member of the Sindh Assembly on a reserved minority seat during the July 25 polls. Speaking to Geo News after his arrest, the PTI MPA said, “This case was wrong, however, the court has sentenced me. I will file an appeal against the verdict.”