Lahore - The Met Office Thursday forecast rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills at scattered places in KP, Punjab and Kashmir while fog likely to grip South Punjab and Upper Sindh during next 24 hours.

Rainfall is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, DI Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Gujranwala divisions.

Snowfall over the mountains is also expected in Murree, Gilliyat, Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Friday (night) to Sunday (morning).

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Friday, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country while foggy conditions prevailed in plains of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Minimum temperature recorded on Thursday remained Kalam Skardu -10°C, Gupis, Astore -07°C, Bagrote -06°C, Malamjabba, Rawalakot, Hunza -04°C, Dir -03°C, Chitral, Parachinar, Gilgit -02°C, Kakul, Kalat -01°C, Islamabad 01C, Peshawar 03 C, Lahore 03 C.