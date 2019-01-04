Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Rangers arrested 11 culprits involved in different crime and recovered huge cache of ammunitions on Thursday.

Rangers’ spokesman informed that the personnel of Rangers conducted raid at Gulbahar area and arrested Muhammad Sardar aka Pervaiz, the culprit is a hit-man of MQM (London) and involved in the killing of police Constable Saifullah at North Karachi area.

He also involved in over five hundred robberies and police encounters, the spokesman added. In another raid at Kalakot and Methadar area, the law enforcement agency arrested culprits identified as Sarfaraz Taj and Owais, the culprits were the activists of Lyari gang war, involved in different heinous crime.

Separately, the Rangers personnel conducted raids at Awami Colony, Mubina Town and Korangi and detained four culprits including Tahir Nawaz Shah aka Kaku, Salmanullah Ashiq and Muhammad Shakir. The spokesman said that these culprits involved in different street crime incidents including dacoity bids and snatching mobiles phones and valuables etc.

In another raids at Awami Colony and Liaqatabad, Rangers arrested Muhammad Zubair aka Juma and Iftikhar Ahmed aka Anti as they were involved in selling snatching mobile phones and other accessories at local market. At Sukhun and Sir Syed Police station’s jurisdiction rangers conducted raids and arrested Abdul Rashid and Abdul Ghaffar while recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. The accused persons running a narcotics den in the locality while handed over to the police after completing legal formalities. On the other side, rangers conducted search operation in Malir Jail on the request of the jail administration. According to the details, rangers troops reach Malir Jail and keep on searching of the barracks’ for at least four hours while also overview the record of the persons rushed to met the inmates. The jail have capacity of around 1800 prisoners while the jail cope up the population of more than 5600 inmates which resulting available jail staff remains not enough to conduct such operation therefore administration have taken the help of rangers while not found any sort of illegal stuff during the search.

Separately, police personnel arrested for allegedly involved in the killing of a man in police custody. Defense police claimed to have arrested three cops deployed in the same police station for allegedly kept a man into custody and tortured him to death. The man namely Qaim Ali allegedly picked up by the police and tortured while demanded rupees 0.5 million for his release when victims health condition got critical and he died due to the heart failure.