GUJRANWALA:- Rescue 1122 performed well in Gujranwala during the year 2018 as it responded 59,782 emergency calls and saved precious lives. While giving the briefing of the department, District Emergency Officer Syed Kamaal Abid told the media that during the previous year the department's control room received total 646,377 calls including 19,975 calls of road accidents, 31,631 of medical emergencies, 1008 of fire incidents, 1277 of crime incidents, 35 of building collapsed and 74 related to drowning incidents.–STAFF REPORTER

The district emergency officer appreciated the staff's performance and also stressed upon the need for further improvement of rescue services in the coming years.