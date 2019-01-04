Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Motorbike Ambulance Service of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Division has successfully completed its first year.

In this connection, a ceremony was held in Rescue 1122 Divisional Headquarters here. Bahawalpur Commissioner Nayyar Iqbal was the chief guest on the occasion.

Officials from the District Administration, Civil Aviation, Motorway Police, Punjab Police, PTCL, Information Department, Education Department and media persons attended the ceremony.

A smart contingent of Rescue 1122 personnel presented salute to Bahawalpur Commissioner. The commissioner inspected all the rescue vehicles, equipment and the control room.

Later, he was given a briefing about the annual performance of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur. While addressing the ceremony, the commissioner congratulated Rescue 1122 on completing first successful year of motorbike ambulance service and expressed satisfaction over the performance of Rescue 1122.

Divisional Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Malik Asif Rahim Channar said while briefing about the performance of Rescue 1122 that in the year 2018 Motorbike Ambulance Service dealt with 10,022 emergencies and rescued 10,045 persons and their average response time remained three minutes.

He said that motorbike ambulance had individually dealt with 8,271 emergencies and 1,751 cases of emergencies along with ambulances.

While sharing the categories of emergencies dealt by Motorbike Ambulance he said that in the last year 3,581 road traffic accidents, 18 fire incidents, 21 quarrel cases, 5367 medical emergencies, 141 work occupational, one cylinder blast, 40 cases of falling from height and 753 cases of other emergencies were included.

He told that motorbike Ambulance Service Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur provided medical attention to 10045 patients in the last year. He appreciated the performance of Rescue 1122 officials and urged them to work with the same spirit to serve the people.