Share:

GN NEW YORK - Saoirse Ronan credits never being a victim of abuse in Hollywood to having a strong mother protecting her throughout her career. Saoirse Ronan's mother ''protected'' her from ''seedy'' Hollywood bosses.

The 24-year-old actress started working in the movie business from a very early age, landing her first role as Briony Tallis in 2007's 'Atonement', which saw the Irish-American star become one of the youngest actresses to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, when she was just 13.

Growing up, the 'Lady Bird' star always had her mother Monica by her side ensuring she didn't become a ''victim'' of any of the misconduct that has swept through Hollywood over the years, and come to light with the shaming of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and the subsequent #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

Speaking to the February issue of Harper's Bazaar UK magazine, Saoirse said: ''I don't know what would have happened if she hadn't been around. ''I'm sure I would have been exposed to that quite a bit, but she just protected me from all that.

''I wasn't unaware that there were people in the industry who abused their power, or who were seedy or untrustworthy. ''But because of her I was never a victim and I'm very, very thankful.

''I didn't leave home at 19 all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. I hadn't been wrapped in cotton wool but I had been protected.''

Meanwhile, the 'Mary Queen of Scots' star recently revealed that she was never cast in a movie for her looks, and admitted there is such a thing as double standards in the industry.

She said: ''I suppose I was playing girls from an early age that had nothing pretty about them - they were weird or they were tomboys.

''So many male actors are odd-looking, and they're just considered to be interesting, and they have amazing careers and they play romantic figures.

''But I wonder - does that just maybe go back to how women view men? We are, in general, more forgiving.''