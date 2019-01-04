Share:

KARACHI - Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Farooq Sattar Thursday appeared before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the murder of former member of the National Assembly Ali Raza Abidi.

He arrived at the South Zone Investigation office to record his statement before the probe team in the high-profile murder case. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pir Muhammad Shah, who heads the JIT, and other members of the probe team were present in the office.

Former MQM-P leader Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down on the night of December 25 outside his residence in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the port city.

On Dec 28, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had claimed that a key arrest had been made with regard to the assassination of the former MQM-P lawmaker. He added a few suspects had also been arrested in connection with the murder.

In the backdrop of the murder of the former lawmaker, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda had earlier claimed that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and current MQM-London chief was behind the recent unrest in Karachi.

“My analysis suggests that the recent unrest in Karachi and the killing of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi is directly linked to London based MQM founder and some of his cronies,” he said. Vawda also said that some “in-house fighting within MQM factions” can also be behind the surge in worsening of security situation in Karachi.